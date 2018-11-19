

British Columbia's government has introduced long-awaited legislation that will pave the way for ride-hailing services in the province.

In a statement issued Monday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the bill will allow companies such as Uber and Lyft to enter the B.C. market next year.

"This is milestone legislation that gets ride-hailing right for B.C.," Minister Claire Trevena said in the statement. "British Columbians absolutely want more options and flexibility in how they get around, but with checks in place to make sure their ride is a safe one."

According to the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, those who want to work in the ride-hailing industries would have to be licensed and insured under a new type of policy that will be developed by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia if the legislation passes.

Under the act, those working for Uber or Lyft will also need a commercial Class 4 licence currently required for those who drive taxis and limousines. Drivers will also have to undergo a mandatory criminal record check before they can enter the industry.

If passed, the act would expand the authority of the Passenger Transportation Board to approve applications and set out the rules that cover taxis, ride-hailing and other passenger-directed vehicles.

The board will also be in charge of determining the fare structure, supply and operating areas for ride-hailing services. At the same time, the bill would limit the power of individual municipalities to restrict these aspects of the ride-hailing industry.

In addition to expanding the PTB's powers, the province has also recommended stiffer penalties across the taxi and ride-hailing industries for those caught operating outside the law. These include a $50,000 fine for non-compliance along with the possibility of suspending or even cancelling a licence.

A per-trip fee will be charged to help the province support "an adequate supply of accessible taxis."

During the 2017 election, Premier John Horgan campaigned on a pledge to bring ride-hailing to the province by the end of that year. But the government's most recent estimate, which came back in July, revealed that it might take until fall of 2019 for British Columbians to have access to the services—nearly two years later than the NDP's initial deadline.

Much of the delays have been caused by concern over the B.C. taxi industry's ability to compete with companies like Uber.

In October 2017, the government hired transportation industry expert Dan Hara to consult with stakeholders and help prepare the taxi industry for the introduction of ride-hailing.

Hara was also tasked with finding a "made-in-B.C." solution to the impasse caused by strict regulations at the provincial branch that licenses taxis and the government monopoly on auto insurance, which currently won’t cover vehicles used for ride-hailing.

In response to his recommendations, the board has implemented a "streamlined process" that the government says will allow cab companies to grow their fleets by as much as 15 per cent.

The board is also giving taxis the flexibility to lower metered fares during off-peak hours as of September 2019 in a bid to even the playing field with ride-hailing companies.

The province has appointed a special committee to "review and make recommendations on the effectiveness of the changes" outlined in the new act as they are rolled out.

The ministry said it expects applications for ride-hailing companies interested in entering the market by fall of 2019.