VANCOUVER -- There are many terms used in the beauty industry like clean, vegan, and cruelty free.

Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert, Shobana Lakkavally, joined CTV Morning Live to share some of her top clean beauty finds.

Plus, Lakkavally shared what some of the common clean beauty terms really mean.

Vegan beauty products mean the absence of any animal ingredients.

Cruelty free, refers to products that are not tested on animals.

The Garnier brand has been given the stamp of approval by the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny programme.

Lakkavally shared some of her favourite picks from the Garnier Green Labs line.

One product she raved about was the Garnier Brightening Serum Cream Pinea-C SPF30.

In just one step this serum cream acts as a daily moisturizer, serum, and sunscreen.

Another favourite Lakkavally shared was Thayers Original Facial Toner.

This product is made from 98% natural origin ingredients.

Thayers Original Facial Toner is formulated with a blend of aloe vera and non-distilled witch hazel.

The witch hazel is grown exclusively on the Thayers family farm.

At home waxing has become more common during the pandemic.

Lakkavally recommended using the Canadian owned brand Parissa.

The waxes are made from all-natural ingredients and are quick and easy to apply.

For shampoo and conditioner, Lakkavally recommended Live Clean.

This product line is made in Canada and includes no silicones, phthalates or parabens.

Live Clean has committed themselves to delivering plant and naturally derived, eco-conscious products.

Lastly, Lakkavally shared some favourties from Bite Beauty.

This Canadian Founded company offers cruelty free, vegan and gluten free products.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about what to look for when shopping for clean beauty.