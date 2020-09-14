VICTORIA -- Sonia Furstenau is the new leader of British Columbia's Green party.

The legislature member from Vancouver Island defeated candidates Cam Brewer and Kim Darwin after two ballots.

Furstenau succeeds former Green leader Andrew Weaver, who stepped down last January to sit as an Independent in the B.C. legislature.

Furstenau won with 2,428 votes, while Brewer placed second after receiving 2,127 votes.

Darwin placed third with 521 votes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.