Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike, ending 13-day work stoppage

The strike at British Columbia’s ports is ending after both sides accepted the terms of a proposed deal recommended by a federal mediator.

The BC Maritime Employers Association and the union representing thousands of dock workers were given 24 hours to consider the agreement, which was delivered Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the two sides agreed, signalling an end to the job action that began July 1.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada in Vancouver were involved in the work stoppage, which was focused on better protections for workers and higher wages.

After mounting calls for Ottawa to intervene, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan invoked his statutory powers under the Canada Labour Code, instructing a federal mediator to draft the terms of a recommended settlement.

