VANCOUVER -- Two youths have been arrested about a month after a threat was made against a high school in Surrey, B.C.

The threat was called in to Elgin Park Secondary School on Nov. 14, Surrey RCMP said in a statement Monday.

Mounties did not provide details of the threat, but said it prompted a large response from emergency personnel including police and firefighters.

The school was put in "hold and secure," meaning students are allowed to continue attending classes and move within the school. Typically, exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed in or out.

Police announced a short time later that they'd found "no evidence" to substantiate the threat.

On Monday, officers said they'd arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with the case. The teens have not been identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One was released on a promise to reappear in court, and has been charged with public mischief. The other is participating in extrajudicial measures in lieu of charges.

Police did not say what those measures are, but options include participation in community programs, sanctions and police warnings. Under the YCJA, police are required to consider extrajudicial measures before deciding to charge a young person.

A sergeant with Surrey RCMP's Youth Unit said the detachment responds seriously to threats, and treats them as credible until proven otherwise.

"We also investigate and pursue those responsible for false threats just as vigorously," Sgt. David Fouche said.

"Not only do these types of threats cause significant and unwarranted concern for families, they also divert emergency services away from where they may be needed elsewhere in the city."

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.