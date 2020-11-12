VANCOUVER -- Home security video shows Yu Ting Ji leaving her East Vancouver home at 6:41 Monday morning.

The 53-year-old hasn’t returned, and that’s not like her, her family told CTV News Vancouver.

“I have friends and family looking out,” said her son Alger Liang. “Everyone’s calling businesses for footage. We’ve been calling the shelters, the hospitals.”

The family has managed to retrace some of her steps by following her Compass Card activity. Data shows she got on a bus at Rupert Street and East 22nd Avenue, and then took the SkyTrain to Waterfront Station. She tapped out around 7 a.m.

She was then spotted on surveillance video outside Bella Gelateria on West Cordova Street, and again at Bute and Cordova streets.

Now, a team of about 30, made-up of friends and family, are searching all over Vancouver.

Yu Ting Ji has a history of depression, but her son said she’s never left without coming home. She is also never out of bed that early.

“So there’s definitely strange behaviour going on, and we’re really hoping we can get her home soon,” said Liang.

His mother was wearing a white jacket, grey toque and a white face mask.

Anyone who sees Yu Ting Ji or may know where she might be, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department.