The Chilliwack Board of Education is asking a longtime school trustee to step down after he accused the province's inclusive gender identity curriculum of being "biologically absurd."

In a statement issued Friday, the board cited "a loss of confidence" in Barry Neufeld's ability to perform his duties as a trustee.

"Trustee Neufeld's public statements have led partner groups to contact the Board of Education expressing concerns for this public actions that demonstrate intolerance, are contrary to the BC Human Rights Code and contrary to the views of the Board of Education," the statement read.

Neufeld first came under fire in October over a Facebook post in which he equated B.C.'s LGBTQ-friendly curriculum to child abuse.

"At the risk of being labelled a bigoted homophobe, I have to say that I support traditional family values," Neufeld wrote in the post, which is no longer publicly visible. "Allowing little children to change gender is nothing short of child abuse."

Facing mounting backlash, the trustee issued a public apology two days later to all those hurt by his comments.

The rant prompted a closed-door emergency meeting at the Chilliwack Board of Education. While board members said they disagreed with Neufeld, the district did not take any action against him at the time.

Less than a month later, Neufeld, who has been a trustee in the district since the early 1990s, sparked controversy again after renewing his remarks against the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI 123) program at a meeting in Abbotsford.

"Instead of coddling and encouraging what I regard as the sexual addiction of gender confusion, I believe children should be gently encouraged to be comfortable with their bodies," Neufeld told the crowd.

"The message of SOGI is a subtle but powerful suggestion that there is something wrong with the child, that all children should considering rejecting their gender identity."

The curriculum is designed to discourage bullying and discrimination against LGBTQ students in public schools. SOGI 123 also seeks to educate children about gender identity issues.

According to the board's statement, Neufeld has indicated that he intends to continue his tenure as a trustee.