Targeted morning shooting in Abbotsford sends man to hospital, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Abbotsford that sent one man to hospital early Thursday morning.

In a news release, the Abbotsford Police Department said officers responded to a home near Topaz Street and Emerald Avenue just after 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a weapons complaint.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

"Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident," Const. Art Stele said in the release, adding that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.