VANCOUVER -- COVID-19 has been a part of our lives for more than a year.

It has impacted all aspects of life, including our oral health.

Some patients have been avoiding visits to the dentist out of COVID-19 concerns.

This has resulted in dentists seeing an increase in oral infections.

An infection that starts in the mouth, if left untreated, can easily spread to other parts of the body.

Dr. Gisèle Fouellefack of Meadows Dental Group joined CTV Morning Live to alleviate patient concerns about dentist visits.

Meadows Dental Group has always put safety at the forefront when it comes to patient care.

They have always taken infection control seriously, with the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. infection standard guidelines strictly adhered to.

COVID-19 has resulted in additional safety measures. Patients are screened and required to follow a strict safety protocol upon arrival.

All staff are taking extra precautions when it comes to their personal protective equipment and increased disinfecting measures.

Fouellefack emphasized that technology also plays a role in patient safety.

Meadows Dental Group is home to variety of state of the art equipment that allows patients to feel ease and comfort with their treatment plans.

