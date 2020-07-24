VANCOUVER -- Swing sets at five different playgrounds in the City of Abbotsford, B.C. have been vandalized over the last three months, and police there are asking the public for help in finding the perpetrators.

The first incident was discovered on May 19 at Larch Park on Stewart Crescent, Abbotsford police said in a news release. Chains on both sides of a swing at that park were partially cut, "creating the potential for injury," police said.

The same type of vandalism was later seen on June 8 at Berry Park on McKenzie Road, according to police.

Then, on July 7, suspects climbed to the top of the swing set at Mill Lake Park off Emerson Street. They disconnected all of the swing set hardware, wrapped the chain around the top bar, and then reattached the hardware, police said.

Three days later, on July 10, police said the chains on one of the swings at the same park were partially cut.

Finally, on July 13, suspects cut out a large portion of the seat on the toddlers' swing at Robert Bateman Park, according to police.

The damage at all of the playgrounds has since been repaired, and police said there have been no injuries as a result of the vandalism.

That said, police and the city's mayor are asking the public to inspect playground equipment carefully before using it and report any damage to the city through its online "Request for Service" page.

Additionally, any damage that may be the result of vandalism, and any information about the vandalism that has already happened, should be reported to Abbotsford police.

Police said those responsible for damage to swing sets in Abbotsford could be subject to criminal charges of mischief.