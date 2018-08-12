

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver Coastal Health has issued swim advisories for English Bay, Sunset, and Jericho beaches because of high levels of E. coli bacteria found in the water there.

The warnings come as hot weather is projected to return to the region later this week.

This marks the second time this summer that Sunset Beach has been under a swim advisory because of high bacteria counts. VCH initially issued a warning for the beach in late July, before subsequent testing led the advisory to be lifted.

The health authority advises beachgoers to avoid contact with the water, as exposure to E. coli bacteria can cause gastrointestinal issues. Symptoms of infection include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea.

The symptoms appear within one and 10 days of exposure, and usually end within another 10 days.

Trout Lake and Snug Cove on Bowen Island are also under swimming advisories.