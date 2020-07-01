VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after an SUV with Alberta licence plates crashed into the front of a grocery store at the Vancouver House development early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle slammed into Fresh St. Market at around 3:30 a.m., shattering some glass near the store entrance at Howe and Pacific streets.

The white SUV could be seen with its hood detached and windshield damaged in the aftermath of the collision.

It's unclear what caused the accident. Vancouver police said they took the driver and two passengers into custody, but could not confirm whether anyone was facing possible charges.

"Fortunately, there was nobody hurt inside the vehicle and nobody hurt inside the store," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in an email.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to help deal with fuel leaking from the vehicle. Acting Assistant Chief Mike Sereda said the situation was "mitigated," and that environmental officials were notified.

"We were worried about the fuel leaking into the storm sewer and then running off into the ocean," he said.

Authorities haven't determined how much damage was done to the building itself, which is located in the new retail hub attached to Vancouver House. Sereda said the building's engineer will be looking at the scene to assess any impact to its structural integrity.