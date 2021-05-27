VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Boston Bar say a suspicious death is under investigation after a body was found near Highway 1.

Investigators say they were called to an area just north of Yale at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found human remains.

"The area surrounding the scene remains cordoned off for a significant amount of time," Mounties said in a news release issued Thursday.

Homicide investigators have now been called in and BC Coroners Service is also investigating the suspicious death.

No details have been given about the victim, including when they might have died.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and ask anyone with information to come forward by calling 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.