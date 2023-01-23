Suspects sought after 2 robberies near New Westminster SkyTrain Station

Police were called to the New Westminster SkyTrain station on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023. Police were called to the New Westminster SkyTrain station on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener