VANCOUVER -- The two young suspects charged with the first-degree murder of Maricel Loreto appeared by video in New Westminster court Friday.

Carlo Tobias, 21, dressed in a jail issued jumpsuit and medical mask, appeared first.

“Yes,” he replied through a phone held to his ear when asked if he could hear the proceedings.

Tobias faces charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

His lawyer said he was still awaiting disclosure from Crown, and after receiving that would need some time to look over the evidence and consult with his client.

Tobias will make his next appearance at the end of April.

A 15-year-old suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, also faces charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Their appearance was also brief and they will be back in court in mid-April.

Police believe Loreto was killed in her New Westminster home on the evening of March 17, before being transported to Greentree Village Park in Burnaby where her body was set on fire in the early hours of March 18.

Firefighters and police discovered the remains after extinguishing the blaze.

Loreto was reported missing to New Westminster police a few days later.

Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the arrests of Tobias and the 15-year-old.

Since then, a steady stream of mourners has made their way to a growing memorial next to the playground where Loreto’s burned remains were found.

Friends and family say the 49-year-old was a kind, hard-working woman who always found time to give back to her community through volunteering.

They say Loreto was a conscientious parent, who sang in a band and was a fixture in the local Filipino community.

Neither Tobias or the co-accused teen have entered pleas and no dates have been set for bail hearings.