Suspect sought in scams targeting vulnerable seniors in Vancouver
Suspect sought in scams targeting vulnerable seniors in Vancouver
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect sought in connection with a series of scams targeting vulnerable seniors in Vancouver.
Authorities released an image of the suspect Friday, and asked anyone who recognizes him to contact the Vancouver Police Department.
"We believe this man is part of a network of people working together to target vulnerable seniors by tricking them into thinking their loved ones have been arrested," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.
"The scammers convince their victims to hand over thousands of dollars in cash for bail money and other legal fees, often calling them on the phone and meeting them at their homes."
The image was captured Wednesday by a woman who lost $10,000 to one of the scams, according to police. She told authorities she was approached by a man posing a police officer, and told that her son needed to be bailed out of jail.
"Her gut instinct said something wasn’t right, but by the time she realized she’d been scammed she had already handed over the money," Addison said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build, dark complexion and short, curly hair. He was wearing sunglasses, a black face mask, khaki pants and a grey short-sleeved shirt.
Wednesday's incident brings the number of bail money scams reported to police over the last week alone up to six.
On Tuesday morning, a 61-year-old woman in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood was tricked into handing over $15,000 in cash. Others have been convinced to hand over between $10,000 and $12,000.
Authorities asked anyone with information on the scam to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Financial Crime Unit at 604-717-0503. Crimes-in-progress should be reported to 911, police said.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
Ivana Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said Friday.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
Why are recent staffing shortages and wage increases fanning inflation?
As the ramifications of inflation continue to ripple throughout the Canadian economy, rampant staffing shortages are leading to increases in employment wages, which one economist says may make things worse.
Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD supports settling land claims for Vancouver Island rail corridor
The Capital Regional District is calling on the federal and provincial governments to settle land claims with Indigenous groups in an effort to revive Vancouver Island's rail corridor.
-
'It went boom': 1 injured in Nanaimo boat fire
One man was injured Thursday evening after a fire broke out aboard a boat in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Victoria moving ahead with Government Street redesign plan
The City of Victoria is moving ahead with plans to redevelop Government Street into a pedestrian-focused district dotted with patios and bookended by new public plazas.
Calgary
-
Kind stranger saves national anthem singer Michela Sheedy from being late to Stampede rodeo gig
When singer Michela Sheedy's car broke down just before her gig singing the national anthem at the Calgary Stampede rodeo, a stranger named Ajay rode to her rescue.
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
-
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
Edmonton
-
'We're in the dark': Edmonton family of woman killed in Ecuador want answers
A brother and sister from Edmonton are trying to piece together what happened to their mother last month in Ecuador.
-
Leduc RCMP warn of suspicious truck with red and blue flashing lights
Mounties in Leduc are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle driving around with blue and red flashing lights, the same colours used by police.
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
-
Suspect seen spraying antisemitic graffiti on sculpture outside Art Gallery of Ontario
Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a suspect allegedly sprayed antisemitic graffiti on a sculpture outside of the Art Gallery of Ontario earlier this week.
Montreal
-
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
-
Child, 9, killed following collision with heavy truck in Lanaudière region
A nine-year-old child was killed in an accident Friday morning in Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba issues heat warning for upcoming weekend
The Manitoba government has issued a heat advisory for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week.
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
-
'Smoke is very, very heavy': Conditions hamper wildfire evacuations in northern Manitoba
Thick smoke from a wildfire raging in northern Manitoba is complicating evacuation efforts.
Saskatoon
-
Massive fire burns on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a massive blaze on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
-
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Regina
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
'They took his identity away:' Kamsack altercation with police leads to arrest of well-known community elder
A simple traffic stop on Kamsack’s 3rd Avenue led to two arrests Thursday afternoon, along with allegations of racism.
-
15-year-old charged after robberies of food delivery drivers: Regina police
A 15-year-old boy is facing three armed robbery charges after three food delivery drivers were robbed on July 4 and 5, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
London
-
London boy still missing
According to police, Khoen Vankoughnett was in touch with a family member Thursday night but police have yet to locate him.
-
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
-
'We miss him and we need him': Man’s suspicious disappearance worries family
Sarnia police are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say hasn’t been seen since July 6.
Northern Ontario
-
North will benefit from Kingston cathode plant, Fedeli says
News of a $1.5 billion electric battery component facility to be built in Kingston is also good news for northern Ontario, says the province's Minister of Economic Development and Trade.
-
Rotting meat plaguing North Bay neighbourhood to be cleaned out
A former meat shop in North Bay that's been abandoned for more than a year, and now reeks of rotting meat, is going to be cleaned out, officials said Friday.
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Parents weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 5
A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children aged six months to five years old, and local parents share mixed reactions over if they should vaccinate their children.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.