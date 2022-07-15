Suspect sought in scams targeting vulnerable seniors in Vancouver

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect sought in connection with a series of scams targeting vulnerable seniors in Vancouver.

Authorities released an image of the suspect Friday, and asked anyone who recognizes him to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

"We believe this man is part of a network of people working together to target vulnerable seniors by tricking them into thinking their loved ones have been arrested," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

"The scammers convince their victims to hand over thousands of dollars in cash for bail money and other legal fees, often calling them on the phone and meeting them at their homes."

The image was captured Wednesday by a woman who lost $10,000 to one of the scams, according to police. She told authorities she was approached by a man posing a police officer, and told that her son needed to be bailed out of jail.

"Her gut instinct said something wasn’t right, but by the time she realized she’d been scammed she had already handed over the money," Addison said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build, dark complexion and short, curly hair. He was wearing sunglasses, a black face mask, khaki pants and a grey short-sleeved shirt.

Wednesday's incident brings the number of bail money scams reported to police over the last week alone up to six.

On Tuesday morning, a 61-year-old woman in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood was tricked into handing over $15,000 in cash. Others have been convinced to hand over between $10,000 and $12,000.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the scam to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Financial Crime Unit at 604-717-0503. Crimes-in-progress should be reported to 911, police said.