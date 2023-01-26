Suspect sought after thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Port Moody business: police

Police are searching for a suspect after thousands of dollars in merchandise was allegedly stolen from a Port Moody, B.C., business last week. Police are searching for a suspect after thousands of dollars in merchandise was allegedly stolen from a Port Moody, B.C., business last week.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener