Suspect sought after fleeing police, striking cruiser in Kamloops: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a suspect who allegedly fled from authorities and struck a police cruiser in Kamloops earlier this week.

Kamloops RCMP said it happened in the area of Tranquille Road near Desmond Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when officers were investigating a report of a man slumped over inside a red BMW with mismatched licence plates.

"Although the man seemed to cooperative at first, he allegedly turned the car back on and drove it at a high rate of speed, causing a minor collision with an approaching police vehicle before fleeing the area," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release Friday.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, with unkempt red hair and facial hair, and was wearing a flat brim dark-coloured hat at the time.

RCMP asked anyone with information or video of the incident to contact investigators at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-7070.