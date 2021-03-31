VANCOUVER -- The man accused of a series of arsons at Masonic halls in Metro Vancouver Tuesday is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman is charged with arson at 4474 Rupert St., as well as assaulting a peace officer and failing to stop for a peace officer, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Kohlman was scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on the charges Wednesday morning, but the hearing was delayed to next week. He remains in custody, according to court documents.

The Vancouver hearing is for charges recommended by the Vancouver Police Department. On Tuesday, the VPD said one suspect was arrested in connection to all three fires, including two others in North Vancouver that occurred on the same day.

The prosecution service told CTV News Vancouver on Wednesday morning that charges in the North Vancouver fires had not yet been laid.

A search for Kohlman's name in online court records yields a few past charges, the most recent of which is from 2011.

Kohlman's name is associated with a North Vancouver charge of drinking alcohol in a public place from 2011, as well as a Vancouver charge of driving while prohibited from 2008 and a 1997 charge of possession of a controlled substance from Hope, B.C.

The 2011 charge was not contested, the 2008 charge ended with a guilty decision, and the resolution of the 1997 charge is unclear.

It's also unclear whether the Kohlman listed in the online records is the same man arrested for the Masonic hall arsons, though the names match.

Crews were called to the three fires between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The North Vancouver fires were at a multi-unit building near the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 11th Street East that includes a Masonic hall and a Masonic lodge in Lynn Valley, east of Mountain Highway.