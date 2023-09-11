Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say

Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.

At a news conference, Chief Const. Adam Palmer said the 64-year-old man who was arrested Sunday remains in jail but no charges have been approved.

"That suspect is now in custody as we work to gother evidence that will bring this person to justice and help explain why the senseless act of violence occurred," he said.

Palmer also said the suspect has had "contact with the police in the past" outside of Vancouver and that he was on a day-pass from a forensic psychiatric facility in another city.

When asked to elaborate, Palmer said previous interactions with police had been "serious" and occurred elsewhere in B.C.

Palmer also said most people who are mentally ill are not dangerous and are more likely to be victims than perpetrators of crime.

"But there are some people in our community that don't function well and are a danger to the general public. This person is one of those people. So I do have a lot of concern when somebody of that nature is roaming around, just anywhere in our community," he said.

Palmer also provided some more information about the victims, saying they were a married couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s. He did not elaborate on their injuries but described them as serious. All three are Asian and Palmer said part of the investigation will be to determine if the attack was motivated by hate or racism.