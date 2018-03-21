

CTV Vancouver





Toronto-area police have identified two of the three B.C. men wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a man with autism.

Ronjot Singh Dhami of Surrey and Parmvir "Parm" Singh Chahil of Abbotsford are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault, Peel Regional Police revealed Wednesday.

The department encouraged the men to "call a lawyer and surrender to police" immediately.

Both 25-year-old Dhami and 21-year-old Chahil are believed to have taken part in an assault at a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont. last week.

The victim was lacing up his inline skates on a staircase outside Square One Shopping Centre when he was approached by three men. The suspects punched and kicked him repeatedly before fleeing the area.

Police said the 29-year-old victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third suspect hasn't been identified, but investigators said he might go by the name Jason. He is also believed to be from the West Coast.

Police don't know where any of the alleged attackers are, but said they could still be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Authorities have described the men as "extremely dangerous," and ask that anyone who knows of their whereabouts to call police immediately.