Police have arrested the driver of a Toyota Camry after he allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and towards pedestrians in downtown Vancouver Tuesday.

Officers said they received several 911 calls about a Camry driving at a bus stop near West Georgia and Granville Street at around 10 p.m.

The vehicle was also seen going against traffic before leaving the downtown core.

Not long after, a Camry was caught on camera doing doughnuts in the intersection of Main and Hastings, blocking traffic and at one point coming within feet of pedestrians in one of the crosswalks.

Police said a witness followed the driver, providing updates to a 911 dispatcher until officers could eventually box the vehicle in a few blocks down Main near National Avenue.

Police said a suspect, 37-year-old Harpreet Gill, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving. Authorities expect to recommend additional charges related to impaired driving.