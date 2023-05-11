Suspect charged with assault in North Vancouver dog walker attack

An assault charge has been laid in connection with an attack on a North Vancouver dog walker in January.

According to court documents, Johannes Burk is facing one count of assault and is set to appear in court on May 31.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed to CTV News that the charge is related to an assault on Jan. 23, when a woman was assaulted by an unknown man while walking her dogs on a trail in McCartney Creek Park.

On Feb. 11, the suspect was arrested and subsequently released on conditions after he turned himself in.

The dog walker — Lisa Adams — spoke to CTV News shortly after, saying she would like to see charges laid.

"I would like to see a follow through and an example be made of these people," she said.

Adams took cell phone video of the altercation, which was widely shared on social media.

It shows a man approaching Adams, who can be heard shouting, "Get away from me." The man allegedly knocked her phone out of her hand.

She says the man swung at her before she could hit record, and once he’d smacked her phone to the ground, the violence began.

“He threw me down on my back and the punching started,” said Adams.

Adams was walking five dogs at the park, which she described as a frequently used off-leash commercial dog park.

When asked if she had a message for the man who turned himself in, she referred to him directly.

“What you did will forever change my life,” Adams said. “I hope this will be a turning point in your life when you decide you will never ever treat anyone the way you treated me that day.”

With files from CTV Vancouver's Becca Clarkson.