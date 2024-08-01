Suspect charged in 'violent' Port Moody home invasion that targeted cryptocurrency: police

A man is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent home invasion in Port Moody earlier this year.

In a news release Thursday, the Port Moody Police Department said it was called to check on the well-being of a family in the Heritage Woods neighbourhood just after 8 a.m. on April 28.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found multiple victims of a home invasion. The victims were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 25, police arrested Tsz Wing Boaz Chan — a non-resident of Canada – when he was trying to re-enter the country at Vancouver International Airport.

Seven charges have been approved against Chan, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and break and enter.

Police said he remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Aug. 6.

"This was a targeted and violent home invasion with the objective of stealing cryptocurrency," Acting Sgt. Sam Zacharias said in the release. "The matter is now before the courts, but remains an active investigation as we look to identify other suspects."