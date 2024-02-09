Suspect charged in Chilliwack shooting that put hospital on lockdown, RCMP say

The man suspected of a shooting in downtown Chilliwack that sent a local hospital into lockdown over the weekend has been arrested, local Mounties announced Friday.

Ryan Diablo was arrested without incident in the city on Wednesday, Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release.

The 33-year-old has been charged with three offences: Discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a court order.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. Police arrived at the scene on Nowell Street near Yale Road, but the victim wasn't present.

A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at Chilliwack General Hospital, which was put on lockdown, as is protocol when someone is shot.

The victim was seriously injured in the incident, police said at the time.

"Police have determined that the suspect and the victim in this incident were known to each other and there is no indication they have any ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Mounties said in their release.