Suspect arrested months after alleged assault on 93-year-old in Chinatown

Henry Paul Wiens, 52, is wanted across B.C. on a charge of assault causing bodily harm, the Vancouver Police Department said Friday. (Handout) Henry Paul Wiens, 52, is wanted across B.C. on a charge of assault causing bodily harm, the Vancouver Police Department said Friday. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener