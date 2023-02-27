Suspect arrested months after alleged assault on 93-year-old in Chinatown

Months after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, authorities have located and arrested a suspect.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers took Henry Paul Wiens, 52, into custody in the city's downtown core early Saturday morning.

The victim was walking near Main and Pender streets back in October when a stranger allegedly knocked him to the ground, leaving him with a broken hip.

Several bystanders stopped to help the elderly man – a long-time Chinatown resident – until he could be taken to hospital.

Investigators released surveillance video of the senior falling to the ground days after the incident in an effort to identity the suspect, and earlier this month announced a province-wide warrant had been issued for Wiens' arrest.

Wiens is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.