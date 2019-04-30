

A man in his 20s is in custody following a stabbing in broad daylight at a downtown Vancouver park.

Police said Tuesday that the suspect had been arrested a short time after the stabbing, and charges are being recommended.

They did not say what the man will be charged with, nor did they publicly identify him.

The suspect is accused in an attack that sent a 54-year-old hospital with serious injuries.

The victim was stabbed in Andy Livingstone Park, located near Carrall Street and Expo Boulevard, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials have provided few details, but a pool of blood and a pair of scissors could be seen near the park benches. Yellow police tape blocked off the scene for hours as investigators searched for evidence.

It is unclear what motivated the incident in the city's Downtown Eastside.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the major crimes section at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.