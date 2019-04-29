Stabbing victim in hospital after incident in Vancouver park
The scene of a stabbing is taped off in Vancouver's Andy Livingstone Park on Monday, April 29, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 7:00PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 7:40PM PDT
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital Monday following a daylight stabbing in a Vancouver park.
Police said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in Andy Livingstone Park, located near Carrall Street and Expo Boulevard.
Few details have been provided, including whether investigators have a suspect in mind, but the Vancouver Police Department said no arrests have been made.
Blood was visible on the ground in the area where the attack occurred, and a pair of scissors was seen nearby.
Shoes and clothes were also visible in an area near the park benches.
About half of the park was taped off as officers investigated.