A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a violent sexual assault that occurred in East Vancouver last week.

Police say the Vancouver man was arrested without incident on Monday morning.

The attack happened after a woman in her 20s was followed home from a bus stop at East 41st Avenue near Earles Street on May 23.

A man approached her, began talking with her and apparently caught up with her as she walked home, police said when they first released details of the incident.

The man was able to follow her into her residence where she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

Officials say they will be recommending several charges to Crown Counsel related to aggravated sexual assault.

"We're happy an arrest was made and wanted to notify the public, but it's still an ongoing investigation," Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Vancouver police's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or to contact Crime Stoppers.