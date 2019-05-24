

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are investigating a disturbing sexual assault against a woman in her 20s on Thursday.

According to police, an Asian woman was waiting by herself at a bus stop around 11:30 a.m., on East 41 Avenue near Earles Street in East Vancouver. An unknown man approached her and began talking with her; she did not get on the bus when it arrived however, having left something at home.

Officers believe the suspect then followed her home down Earles Street, talked with the woman then attacked and sexually assaulted her inside the residence. The victim contacted the police after the man fled.

Police said the suspect is an Asian man in his early 40s, with short black hair and an average build. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, sandals and sunglasses.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the attack is should contact detectives from the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.