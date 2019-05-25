

Vancouver police have released images of a man suspected in a violent sexual assault in East Vancouver earlier this week.

Authorities said the incident happened at 11:30 Thursday when an Asian woman in her 20s was waiting by herself at a bus stop at East 41st Avenue near Earles Street.

Police said a stranger approached and began talking to her. When the young woman realized she forgot something at home, she left the bus stop.

The man followed her into her home, where she was attacked and sexually assaulted.

"This investigation is a high priority for us and we want to identify this individual as soon as possible," said Const. Steve Addison.

"We ask everyone to take a good, long look at these pictures, and to call us if they know who this is."

The VPD said since it released information on the attack, it has received a number of tips from the public but hasn't been able to identify the attacker.

"We’re confident someone out there knows this man, or has seen him in the neighbourhood," says Constable Addison. "If you know him, please don’t hesitate. Call us right away."

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.