Sushi vending machine installed at SkyTrain station, TransLink says more to come

Lined up next to the Compass Card machines at the entrance to Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain Station in Coquitlam, TransLink's new culinary initiative looks like any other vending machine at first glance.

Get a little closer, though, and it becomes clear that the offerings inside are far from the ordinary fare.

Three and a half of the machine's five rows are stocked with packaged sushi rolls from nearby restaurant Sushi Mori.

In an email to CTV News, TransLink said the vending machine is one of nine being installed starting this summer at transit stations around the region.

“TransLink is elevating our customer experience with innovative and convenient new vending machines," the transit provider said, adding that it had partnered with local businesses on the offerings.

In addition to Sushi Mori, the machines will feature products from Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery, and Da Candy Craze, TransLink said.

"Some machines are currently being tested and these will be fully operational on Aug. 9; more machines will be available at other locations throughout the summer," the company said.

"TransLink is proud to support local small businesses through our new vending machine pilot program by offering unique foods, beverages, and other products to our diverse customer base."

According to the transit provider, the other eight stations that will get vending machines under the program are Lonsdale Quay, Coquitlam Central, Joyce-Collingwood, Metrotown, Edmonds, Burquitlam, Moody Centre and Commercial-Broadway.

The Commercial-Broadway machine will be installed "several months" from now, the company said, suggesting that the others would be operational sooner.

Asked whether offerings from Nicli Pizzeria would be kept warm in the vending machines where they are available, TransLink said no, dishes from the restaurant – which specializes in pizza and pasta – will be refrigerated.

"Customers can eat cold or heat them up afterwards," the company said.