Sushi vending machine installed at SkyTrain station, TransLink says more to come

TransLink's new culinary initiative at Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain Station in Coquitlam looks like any other vending machine at first glance. (CTV) TransLink's new culinary initiative at Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain Station in Coquitlam looks like any other vending machine at first glance. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener