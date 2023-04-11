Survivors of deadly Vancouver SRO fire set to announce lawsuit, coalition says

Exactly one year after a fatal fire that completely destroyed one of Vancouver's single-room occupancy buildings, activists and survivors are holding a rally where they will announce plans to file a lawsuit.

The demonstration, organized by the Our Homes Can't Wait Coalition, is set for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to a media release, the plan is to announce a "class action" on behalf of the surviving tenants.

"Two tenants lost their lives that day; the survivors were never given proper care or compensation from their landlord," a description of the planned rally posted to Facebook says.

"Today, Winters survivors struggle with trauma and continued abandonment by an unjust housing system. The Winters fire was completely preventable."

Among those the coalition says will be named in the legal action are Atira Property Management Inc., which managed the building, and the City of Vancouver. Court documents are not yet publicly available.

A fast-moving fire tore through the Winters Hotel in Gastown on April 11, 2022, where more than 70 tenants were living. Firefighters rescued several residents from the blaze but were not able to thoroughly search it.

Demolition of the fire-ravaged building was halted on April 23 when crews discovered a body. Several hours later, a second person's remains were found. The tragic discovery raised questions about earlier statements from the housing provider that everyone who lived there was accounted for after the initial evacuation.

The deceased were identified first by family and community members and later by officials as Mary-Ann Garlow, 68, and Dennis Guay, 53.

The sprinkler system in the building was disabled at the time of the blaze. The system had been activated during another fire days earlier, then turned off. The coalition holding the press conference also says the fire extinguishers were empty.

The Gastown Hotel, which is next door to the Winters and also operated by Atira Property Management Inc. housed 90 people at the time and was also evacuated. It remains vacant.

Seven businesses on the ground floor of the building were also evacuated and ultimately demolished with all of their inventory still inside.

In July of 2022, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth directed the BC Coroners' Service to hold an inquest into Garlow and Guay's deaths.

"Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes. Recommendations from the inquest into the Winters Hotel deaths could help prevent fires in single-room occupancy buildings and save lives," the announcement of the inquest said.

A date has not yet been set.

A report that went to city council in January of this year noted that seven SRO fires between April and September of 2022 displaced more than 400 people for at least two weeks, with many of those residents displaced permanently.