Survivors of deadly Vancouver SRO fire set to announce lawsuit, coalition says
Exactly one year after a fatal fire that completely destroyed one of Vancouver's single-room occupancy buildings, activists and survivors are holding a rally where they will announce plans to file a lawsuit.
The demonstration, organized by the Our Homes Can't Wait Coalition, is set for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to a media release, the plan is to announce a "class action" on behalf of the surviving tenants.
"Two tenants lost their lives that day; the survivors were never given proper care or compensation from their landlord," a description of the planned rally posted to Facebook says.
"Today, Winters survivors struggle with trauma and continued abandonment by an unjust housing system. The Winters fire was completely preventable."
Among those the coalition says will be named in the legal action are Atira Property Management Inc., which managed the building, and the City of Vancouver. Court documents are not yet publicly available.
A fast-moving fire tore through the Winters Hotel in Gastown on April 11, 2022, where more than 70 tenants were living. Firefighters rescued several residents from the blaze but were not able to thoroughly search it.
Demolition of the fire-ravaged building was halted on April 23 when crews discovered a body. Several hours later, a second person's remains were found. The tragic discovery raised questions about earlier statements from the housing provider that everyone who lived there was accounted for after the initial evacuation.
The deceased were identified first by family and community members and later by officials as Mary-Ann Garlow, 68, and Dennis Guay, 53.
The sprinkler system in the building was disabled at the time of the blaze. The system had been activated during another fire days earlier, then turned off. The coalition holding the press conference also says the fire extinguishers were empty.
The Gastown Hotel, which is next door to the Winters and also operated by Atira Property Management Inc. housed 90 people at the time and was also evacuated. It remains vacant.
Seven businesses on the ground floor of the building were also evacuated and ultimately demolished with all of their inventory still inside.
In July of 2022, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth directed the BC Coroners' Service to hold an inquest into Garlow and Guay's deaths.
"Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes. Recommendations from the inquest into the Winters Hotel deaths could help prevent fires in single-room occupancy buildings and save lives," the announcement of the inquest said.
A date has not yet been set.
A report that went to city council in January of this year noted that seven SRO fires between April and September of 2022 displaced more than 400 people for at least two weeks, with many of those residents displaced permanently.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.
A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral
Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh - representing China's President Xi Jinping - as a defiant symbol of the island's resistance to Chinese war games.
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
78-year-old U.S. bank heist suspect: 'I didn't mean to scare you'
A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said 'I didn't mean to scare you' during a recent Missouri heist.
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. business's Bud Light sign elicits controversy
A sign outside a business in Sooke is making waves in the local community.
-
B.C.'s 2023 cruise ship season officially launches, more than 300 visits expected
Cruise ship season officially launches in British Columbia as the Sapphire Princess berths in Victoria for a one-day visit.
-
Sarah McLachlan to headline Vancouver Island MusicFest
A Canadian icon will be headlining a popular music festival on Vancouver Island this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames' playoff hopes end with 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville Predators
Tommy Novak's shootout winner kept the Nashville Predators' playoff hopes alive, while the Calgary Flames' aspirations were snuffed out in yet another overtime loss Monday.
-
New Calgary Transit pass aimed at families, groups travelling together on weekends
Calgary Transit has announced a new type of transit pass.
-
Nick Offerman returning to Calgary to headline Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
The lineup for the Calgary edition of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is rounding into shape with a headliner sure to delight Parks & Recreation fans.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Fatal shooting of man in north Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: EPS
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
-
2 vehicles involved in fatal crash north of Grande Prairie
A crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta is fatal, RCMP say.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Montreal
-
Power outages spike back to 30,000 in Quebec 6 days after ice storm
Tens of thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, roughly 13,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were were power-less. But by the early afternoon, that number had spiked to just under 30,000.
-
Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North
A Montreal high school student was injured Tuesday morning when he was assaulted at a high school. The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) was informed of the case, but as of 9:30 a.m., was not yet able to provide details on the victim's condition or whether an arrest had been made.
-
Hydro-Quebec negotiations begin; unions 'prepare for the worst'
Negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements covering around 16,000 unionized workers at Hydro-Québec are about to begin, in a particular context. The negotiating committees of the six unions involved, all locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the QFL, have been meeting over the past few days to prepare for these negotiations.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
-
The new Hallmark movie filming in Winnipeg's Exchange District
Though it’s finally starting to feel like spring in Winnipeg, the city’s Exchange District got a taste of winter on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Ice on Saskatoon ponds poses danger, fire department says
Saskatoon's fire department is warning residents about the risk posed by thawing ice on the city's ponds.
-
Blades shut down Connor Bedard to take game seven against Pats
The Saskatoon Blades are headed to the second round of the WHL Playoffs after shutting down Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats in game seven of their first round series.
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
Regina
-
Blades shut down Connor Bedard to take game seven against Pats
The Saskatoon Blades are headed to the second round of the WHL Playoffs after shutting down Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats in game seven of their first round series.
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious fire damages historic building at Halifax Public Gardens
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
AIM pleads not guilty to four workplace safety charges after worker’s death in Saint John
American Iron and Metal Inc. has pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from a fatal workplace injury last summer in Saint John, N.B.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | SIU called in to investigate after 'active incident' in Norwich
An incident in Norwich has come to an end after police notified the public around midnight through social media, of an active incident.
-
Family living in trailer moves to city park
A London family calls a parking lot near McMahen Park home after being asked to relocate their trailer from a friends driveway.
-
One person has died after a fire in Sarnia
One person has died after a fire in Sarnia. Crews were called to an apartment building on Afton Drive near Murphy Road around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday for report of an 'activated alarm.'
Northern Ontario
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man arrested after suspicious package left, detonated outside police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service says a 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief in connection to a suspicious package that was left outside police headquarters Monday morning.
-
Stratford man arrested after victim found with multiple stab wounds, police say
Stratford police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found on the front porch of a home with several stab wounds.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Grand Valley inmate Terry Baker postponed
The coroner’s inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate at the Grand Valley Institution (GVI) for Woman in Kitchener, has been postponed. Baker died while serving a sentence for first-degree murder.