One of the few remaining survivors of the Second Narrows Bridge collapse has died, just months after the 60-year anniversary of the deadly catastrophe.

Gary Poirier succumbed to cancer at the age of 78.

He died in Vancouver General Hospital, and is survived by his brother and other family, according to a death notice in the Vancouver Sun.

Poirier was just 18 years old on the fateful day the unfinished bridge collapsed back in June 1958.He and 78 other workers plunged 30-metres into the chilly waters of Burrard Inlet.

Eighteen of them were killed, making it one of the worst workplace disasters in B.C. history, but Poirier survived by clinging to a torn life jacket.

There are now just two living survivors of the tragedy: 89-year-old Lou Lessard and 97-year-old Norm Atkinson.