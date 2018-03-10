

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in Surrey as 23-year-old Pardip Brar.

Cpl. Frank Jang said in a news release that Brar, from Delta, was known to police and that investigators believe his murder was targeted and linked to violence in the Lower Mainland.

Brar was the target of gunfire that rang out around 7 p.m. in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood. Officers arrived at the 6500 block of 137A Street to find him suffering from gunshot wounds.

An ambulance transported him to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Homicide investigators spent the evening talking to neighbours and scouring the dark street with flashlights for clues.

They also towed a white Jaguar from the scene.

“Our investigators have determined that the vehicle may be of importance to the investigation so we’ve seized it and we’re going to be taking it back to our facilities and documenting it very carefully," Jang said.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that Brar knew his attacker.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is asking anyone with information to contact them at 604 599 0502 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.