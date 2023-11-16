Surrey's police board suspended as B.C. pushes transition forward

B.C.'s public safety minister has suspended the entire Surrey Police Board and appointed an administrator in its place amid the ongoing fight over policing in the province's fastest-growing city.

Mike Farnworth issued a statement Thursday saying he was making the move in order to speed up the transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, which has been in the works for five years and has stalled even after he ordered it to proceed nearly six months ago.

"British Columbians need to know that when they call the police, help will come," Farnworth wrote in his statement.

Former Abbotsford police chief Mike Serr has been appointed to act in the board's stead and help bring the transition to "completion," according to Farnworth, who noted he made the change under a recently amended section of the province's Police Act.

He described the board's work to date as "limited" while thanking the volunteer members.

"I know the Surrey Police Board and each board member has done their best through what has been unique, challenging and complicated circumstances. I look forward to their continued work and their service to the people of Surrey once an administrator is no longer needed."

Mayor Brenda Locke, who was elected on a promise to keep the RCMP in Surrey, is the board's chair and has presided over some tense meetings.

Locke responded to the board's suspension with a statement on Thursday afternoon, describing the B.C. government's approach to the contentious issue as "nothing short of a provincial police takeover in Surrey."

"The move to suspend the Surrey Police Board and replace it with an administrator completely removes civilian oversight and governance of policing and was done without any consultation with the city," the mayor wrote.

"On behalf of Surrey residents, I will continue to oppose this transition because of the extraordinary cost for Surrey taxpayers that will deliver no additional public safety benefit."

In September, the board issued a statement rebuking Locke for public statements where she said she did not have confidence in the Surrey Police Service's chief constable, or the board itself.

"The focus of the board is on moving this project forward in a manner that is productive and respectful. From this perspective, the Board finds Mayor Locke’s comments extremely disappointing. The board will continue to fully support Chief Lipinski and his team in their efforts to achieve police of jurisdiction status," the board's executive director wrote.

Locke and Farnworth have been in a public and sometimes heated battle over the policing transition since the minister ordered the transition to proceed.

The City of Surrey announced it was taking the province to court over the move, and in a recent interview with CTV News reflecting on her first year in office, Locke said she has no plans to back down on her policing promise.

The Surrey Police Union, which represents municipal officers, issued a statement embracing the appointment of an administrator while also thanking the board.

"The time has come for this policing transition to be expedited with a more streamlined process that will allow all parties to work towards the completion of the project," board president Rick Stewart wrote.

“We are confident that administrator Serr will help to facilitate an expeditious completion of the policing transition, ensuring costs are minimized for residents and enabling all officers to progress in their careers.”