Surrey RCMP release photos of another vehicle linked to Amber Alert for siblings

Update: The two children who were the subject of a July 19 Amber Alert have been found safe. Names have been removed from the following story to protect the children's privacy.

Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said they continue to follow up on each tip received to help find the children, who are the subjects of an ongoing Amber Alert that was issued on July 19.

The children were supposed to be returned to their father's home in Surrey on July 17, following a scheduled trip to the Okanagan with their mother.

Surrey RCMP believe the children are travelling with three adults in a vehicle that has been seen towing three different trailers. The other adults besides their mother, according to police, are the suspect's boyfriend and her father.

"We are asking the public to continue to remain vigilant, and report any possible sightings or information that could lead us to locate (the children)," Staff Sgt. Dave Strachan said in the release.