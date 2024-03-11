Surrey Memorial Hospital to get new acute-care tower, health officials announce
A hospital in B.C.'s Lower Mainland will be getting a new acute-care tower, health officials announced Monday.
Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced at a news conference that Surrey Memorial Hospital will get a new tower in the coming years, which will add acute and specialized-care capacity in the city.
"Surrey's quickly growing population needs health care to grow with it," Eby said in a statement. "People need to know health care is accessible, not after a long wait or a long drive to another community. World-class health care should be available right here in Surrey."
The new tower is expected to increase care in medical, surgical, pediatric, perinatal, women's health, mental health and stroke departments.
"This new acute-care tower at the Surrey Memorial Hospital marks a significant milestone in our mission to meet the dynamic health needs of our growing population," Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health, said in a statement. "Our vision for the cutting-edge health-services campus is to inspire innovation and excellence for our patients, families and communities, and to be the best place to work for our teams."
The project's development will take years, however, with the next 15 to 18 months expected to be spent on business planning. By comparison, the business plan for Royal Columbian Hospital's new acute-care tower was approved in 2017. Construction began in 2021 and that tower is expected to open in 2025.
According to the province, about 685,000 people live in Surrey and the city is expected to grow in the coming years. Between 2022 to 2023, the city's population grew by more than 2,000 people each month, according to the province's annual estimates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
