Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home

Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.

A woman in the city's Newton neighbourhood told investigators she woke up in her home to a stranger groping her in the early hours of July 20, according to police.

"The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled," the Surrey RCMP said in a news release seeking witnesses and information following the disturbing incident at the woman's home on 91 Avenue near 141 Street.

In an update on the case Wednesday, police said Surrey man Jatinder Singh was charged last week with one count each of breaking and entering and sexual assault.

Singh was arrested Aug. 16 and released following a court appearance later that day.

Under the conditions of his release from custody, the suspect is to have no contact with the victim and must not go within 50 metres of her home or anywhere she is expected to be.

He is also barred from possessing knives or other weapons.

The RCMP published a photo of the suspect Wednesday as "investigators believe there may be more people in our community who have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation," Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a statement.

"We encourage anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502."