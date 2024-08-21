Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
A woman in the city's Newton neighbourhood told investigators she woke up in her home to a stranger groping her in the early hours of July 20, according to police.
"The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled," the Surrey RCMP said in a news release seeking witnesses and information following the disturbing incident at the woman's home on 91 Avenue near 141 Street.
In an update on the case Wednesday, police said Surrey man Jatinder Singh was charged last week with one count each of breaking and entering and sexual assault.
Singh was arrested Aug. 16 and released following a court appearance later that day.
Under the conditions of his release from custody, the suspect is to have no contact with the victim and must not go within 50 metres of her home or anywhere she is expected to be.
He is also barred from possessing knives or other weapons.
The RCMP published a photo of the suspect Wednesday as "investigators believe there may be more people in our community who have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation," Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a statement.
"We encourage anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Canada's consul general Tom Clark didn't influence choice of new NYC condo, official says
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
-
Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
-
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Edmonton
-
'Unacceptable': Business groups say rail stoppage would hit grain, groceries and more
An impending labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways has riled industry groups who worry consumers and businesses will be hit hard if goods ranging from grains to french fries to petrochemicals can't be moved.
-
Check your tickets: Five Alberta winners in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw
Five Lotto Max tickets purchased in Alberta won big on Tuesday night’s draw – with prize money totalling more than $3 million.
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo euthanizes tiger due to age-related health issues
The Edmonton Valley Zoo announced Wednesday that they had to euthanize one of their tigers, Taiga, after her health began to "rapidly decline."
Calgary
-
Family dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chestermere
Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chestermere that injured a family's dog.
-
Check your tickets: Five Alberta winners in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw
Five Lotto Max tickets purchased in Alberta won big on Tuesday night’s draw – with prize money totalling more than $3 million.
-
Calgary's former Rose and Crown reopens as new pub
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors last year, but the building is now home to another bar.
Lethbridge
-
Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
-
2024 Whoop-Up Days parade brings out thousands of spectators
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
New legislation will allow Manitoba municipalities to opt out of Plan 20-50
Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.
-
Man charged following bus stabbing: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.
Regina
-
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
-
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
-
Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC
It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.
Saskatoon
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
-
'They want government to do their dirty work': Canadian farmers feel helpless to stop rail disruption
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
-
Sask. woman dies in northern highway rollover
A 34-year-old woman from Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, lost her life in a rollover on Highway 905 on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Toronto police's tow truck task force charges 2 teens in 11 separate shootings, 1 homicide
An ongoing turf war within a small segment of Toronto’s tow truck industry has led to an increase in shootings, including 11 separate incidents and one homicide that police allege were carried out by two teen suspects.
-
Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Advocates react to politicians using Montreal safe drug-use site to score points
Advocates for marginalized people are reacting to politicians using Montreal's safe drug-use site to score political points and not doing their share to address the homelessness issue.
-
Should Quebecers be wary of COVID-19 this back-to-school season?
Ever since COVID-19 plunged Quebec (and the rest of the world) into a lockdown, the back-to-school season has been synonymous with uncertainty. According to one expert, despite the rise in cases this summer, there's no need to worry too much.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': little old lady explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London home on Monday morning.
-
Man wanted following altercation in Sarnia
Sarnia Police Service is looking for information leading to the location of 35-year-old Corey Maness.
-
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
Kitchener
-
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Two people thrown from vehicle in Perth County crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Two sent to hospital following serious crash on Elm Street in Sudbury
Two vehicles collided around noon Wednesday in Sudbury on Elm Street at the intersection with Regent Street, sending two people to hospital.
N.L.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, the beloved educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to celebrate the culture he loved, died on Saturday in St. John's at the age of 85.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.