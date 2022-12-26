Surrey man charged in connection with 2021 Coquitlam shooting

A 26-year-old Surrey resident is facing four charges in connection to a 2021 shooting near the border of Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Gunder Bringi remains in police custody according to Coquitlam RCMP—the force that responded to reports of a shooting on Clarke Road and Smith Avenue on March 31, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

“This shooting occurred on a busy street during the day in the middle of the week, which shows a complete disregard for public safety,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins wrote in an RCMP release.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Bringi is charged on counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, discharge a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

“Our investigators recognize the importance of following the evidence in each case, and identifying those responsible to ensure that they can be brought before the courts,” wrote Hodgins.