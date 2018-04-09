

CTV Vancouver





Investigators believe that a large fire that left two people dead in Surrey Monday morning was caused by electrical equipment used in a licensed medical marijuana operation.

In a news release, the City of Surrey said fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 9400-block of 163 Street at around 7 a.m.

One resident managed to escape the residence on their own and firefighters rescued another from a second-floor balcony, leaving two occupants unaccounted for.

Crews worked through the heavy smoke to pull the two residents out of the basement. One of them died at the scene and the other died later in hospital, despite efforts to save their lives.

Authorities say the fire was accidental. The residence has a valid medical marijuana licence, and a preliminary investigation suggests the blaze was caused by equipment involved in the growing process.