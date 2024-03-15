Surrey early education program at risk of closing

Parents in Surrey, B.C., are concerned that a free early education program called StrongStart is at risk of closing.

A lack of funding could mean the program would be significantly reduced, or closed entirely, which would impact thousands of children aged five and under.

The program eases children into kindergarten and also provides outreach support to families, some of which are new to Canada.

School board trustees said funding from the province has not increased since 2008, and they are stuck.

"We can't just keep drawing money out of our operating expenses," said Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey School Board.

"Those are expenses we need to purchase for the classroom, so we are literally taking that money to pay for portables and other things."

There are 23 StrongStart programs across the district, with more than 3,000 kids registered.

Theresa Cledomin sent three of her four kids to StrongStart. She says the program has been instrumental to her family and many others across Surrey.

“(It's) especially (beneficial) for those who can’t afford preschool programs. I’ve seen some families with grandparents who don’t speak English, so that is a huge help and benefit for the kids, even just getting to interact with other families and building those relationships,” said Cledomin.

The collapse of StrongStart would also mean the loss of 34 staff members who run the programs, including Pam Green, who is an early childhood educator.

"I don't know where they are going to go. My colleagues are devastated. At the end of April, we will find out if we have jobs at the end of June," said Green.

She added the program offers more than just education. It also provides outreach services for low-income families.

“A lot of our education is to the parents: Hooking them up with dental health, English language learners, healthy kids programs. We are role models for them,” Green said.

The district is facing a deficit of $260,000, money needed to fund the program.

"This program is a low-barrier way that our community has the first point of contact with the school system," said Anne Whitmore, president of the Surrey District Parent Advisory Council.

"Without that, I am really concerned for a lot of families in our community who won’t have that support."

The school board has asked the provincial Ministry of Education for an emergency meeting, which will likely be after spring break.

“This program was funded by the government, so it should be funded by them, not the classroom,” says Larsen.