

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A motor vehicle crash sent two people to hospital and slowed down traffic at the intersection of 152 Street and 84 Avenue in Surrey Friday night.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News two ambulances responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. and transported two people to hospital. Their condition was unknown Saturday morning.

Two vehicles, a blue sedan and a white sedan, could be seen at the scene. Each one appeared to be heavily damaged, with its airbag deployed.

Also at the scene, a hydro box appeared to have been knocked over. The traffic light at the intersection was not working, and emergency crews had set up traffic cones to detour vehicles through the intersection. Traffic straight through the intersection was blocked for several hours.