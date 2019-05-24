

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





The victim of a single-vehicle collision in Surrey last weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Bassi.

Bassi was a first-year student at Simon Fraser University and joined the Whitecaps Residency Program at just 12 years old.

"He was a leader both on and off the pitch, and his loss will be felt deeply by the Whitecaps FC family. We offer our sincere condolences to the Bassi family, friends, and everyone else who was impacted by his positivity, charisma, and passion." Whitecaps FC said in a statement.

Surrey RCMP responded to the scene in the Newton area just after midnight on May 18.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 78 Avenue and 122 Street where a black Jeep was heavily damaged. Another male and female in the vehicle were also taken to hospital in serious condition, while another male was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BC Soccer also spoke out about the loss, saying: "There has already been an outpouring of support and grief from numerous current and former coaches and team-mates...a testament to how popular and respected Brandon Bassi was both within and beyond the soccer community."