

CTV News Vancouver





Four people were rushed to hospital after a late-night car crash in Surrey.

RCMP say a black Jeep crashed in the intersection of 78 Avenue at 122 Street, sustaining heavy damage, at around 12:35 a.m.

Three people, two males and one female, were transported to hospital in serious condition. The fourth person was taken to hospital in what police called "non-serious" condition. All the people transported were in their late teens or early 20s.

RCMP say two people initially fled the scene on foot, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is into what led to the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.