Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force

Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.

Newly-elected mayor Brenda Locke campaigned on the promise she would keep Mounties in Surrey, and was ultimately the deciding factor with a 5-4 vote in favour of retaining the RCMP.

“Right now the Surrey Police Service have proven they can’t do the job for the City of Surrey,” said Locke.

City staff will now have to send a report to Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

The report will need to detail how the SPS will be dismantled and the associated costs.

However, Monday night’s vote was not a decisive decision.

"Do we want to continue to endure the rash of shootings that never seem to end? You know what my answer is, no. I do not want to go back to a police force that is undermanned and continues to be undermanned to this day,” Councillor Doug Elford said, referencing the RCMP.

Councillor Rob Stutt says he hasn’t seen proof that the municipal force has improved the city.

"There is no basis on fact, in my respectful opinion, to anything that Councillor Elford has said that a SPS force would be any improvement, any better, or change the crime rate,” said Stutt.

Council's final vote means the SPS will now have to pause all spending and hiring.

Elford says he’s disappointed the transition is being derailed.

“This train is far, it’s left the station. It’s too far down the road, we got to keep moving forward,” he said.

“What is the cost of policing? People don't talk about the crime tax. The fact that you got to pay higher insurance rates, you got to replace your stolen goods, you got to pay the comprehensive on your car after windows are smashed.”

The Surrey Police Board says the move could cost taxpayers more than $180 million.

Council made the decision after receiving an eight page corporate report from city staff.

“This report was written by City of Surrey staff and SPS nor the board were collaborated on. We were not asked to offer any input or information on the transition of where we are to date,” said Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board.

Former police chief and solicitor general Kash Heed agrees, saying the report did not provide enough information for council to make an informed choice.

"We've heard various figures that are out there right now with respect to keeping in the RCMP, and figures with respect to retaining the SPS as the police and jurisdiction. People--in order to make the proper decision, the responsible decision as a governance for the city of Surrey--need to have all of that information in place,” said Heed.

The Surrey Board of Trade says stopping the transition was the right move, arguing businesses are carrying the burden of taxation.

“The past four years have been very embarrassing to the brand of the city,” said Anita Huberman, the board’s president and CEO.

“We have not been focused on an economic plan for the city, despite our growing population. We haven't invested in additional officers for the Surrey RCMP, which is still our police of jurisdiction,” she added.

Council also voted against holding a referendum on the issue, disappointing some members.

“We need to have a referendum on policing in Surrey. This has been a very divisive issue and Mayor Locke was elected with only 28 per cent of the voters turnout, and clearly 72 per cent of the people were not in favor of moving forward. At this point in time, without information,” said Councillor Linda Annis.

Farnworth says he needs to see more details on council's next steps.

“I need to see a plan from the City of Surrey on how they intend to do that. As well as from the RCMP on how they intend to re-staff,” said Farnworth.

The majority of SPS officers have already said they will not apply to be a Mountie in the city.

A more detailed report will be presented to the province on Nov. 28.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kevin Charach