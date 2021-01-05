VANCOUVER -- Interior Health says weekly case numbers of COVID-19 are higher, per capita, in Revelstoke than in many other areas of the province and it is urging residents to take steps to curb the spread of the virus.

The health authority has issued a news release saying 29 new cases have been identified around Revelstoke over the last two weeks.

Officials say there is no specific source for the cases and it urges everyone to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, wash hands thoroughly and avoid unnecessary travel.

Vancouver Coastal Health say there has also been an outbreak of COVID-19 on the cardiac ward in St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver, closing the unit to all but end-of-life visits – although the rest of the hospital remains open.