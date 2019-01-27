

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver Canucks fan who wrote a musical tribute to the team's star rookie found himself face-to-face with the man himself in San Jose.

Clay Imoo is one of the creative minds behind "How Swede It Is," an Elias Pettersson-themed rendition of the James Taylor song of a similar name.

"I want to stop and thank you Petey. Such a great shot, thank you Petey," his friend Marie Hui sings in the version with a Vancouver spin.

"How Swede it is to be deked by you."

Imoo, a self-described YouTuber and parody video creator, was in San Jose for the NHL All-Star festivities and ran into the subject of the song.

"This is awesome," he posted on Twitter.

"I got to meet Elias Pettersson tonight and he said he recognized me from our 'How Swede It Is' song. This has been a most blessed trip."

Imoo told CTV News he'd gone up to Pettersson to congratulate him, and introduced himself as "Clay from Vancouver."

"And then I said, 'And I'm the one who wrote the —' and I couldn't finish my sentence and then he says, 'I know, I know who you are.' So that was kind of funny. I took that as a good thing," Imoo said.

He told CTV that he and Hui have recorded a new song about the team that will probably be released in the next week or two.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos