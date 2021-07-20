WHISTLER -- Whistler is a world-class destination.

For those in the Lower Mainland, a vacation to Whistler involves a quick trip up the scenic Sea to Sky.

Amidst the forest and set on Blackcomb Mountain is Blackcomb Springs Suites by Clique.

This all-suite hotel is an ideal location for the entire family to create summer memories.

Guests can choose from a variety of fully-equipped studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom accomodation options.

Every suite has a balcony, living area, dining area and cozy gas fireplace.

The hotel's convenient location means that the best biking and hiking trails are right at its doorstep.

For those looking to venture to the village, a convenient free shuttle bus runs regularly throughout the day.

The slopeside location provides a tranquil oasis for guests to unwind after a days adventure.

The on-site heated swimming pool and two hot tubs are great places to relax.

Guests can also take advantage of the on-site barbecue facilities and games such as ping pong.

