VANCOUVER -- A restaurant in Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood has some rebuilding to do after an SUV came crashing through its front windows Friday afternoon.

The vehicle ended up fully inside the Mr. Falafel restaurant near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Alma Street.

Images from the scene show shattered glass and twisted metal strewn about the restaurant's floor. A neon open sign hangs upside down near where the restaurant's entrance once was.

The owner of the restaurant told CTV News Vancouver the driver's gas pedal got stuck as they were pulling into a parking space.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.